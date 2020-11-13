Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, Patriots' Cam Newton show the promise — and peril — of dual-threat QBs

“Some teams do have scrambling quarterbacks, and they really don’t have to design runs for them,” Belichick said Tuesday. “Running yards that come in the passing game are a little bit different than running yards that come in a running game. I know it all looks the same on the stats sheet, but I’ll tell you, it’s not. Defensively, I don’t think you look at it quite the same way. Some quarterbacks get more in one area; some get more in another area.”