Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice; CB Anthony Averett absent after ankle injury

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Friday, quieting concerns that a back injury might sideline him for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.
Jackson missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, and offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday that he was “dealing with a little black flare-up,” which he said wasn’t serious.
Jackson, who spoke to reporters before practice Wednesday without any apparent pain, did not appear to be limited as he went through positional drills Friday. If he can’t play Sunday, the Ravens would turn to second-year backup Tyler Huntley, who’s never started an NFL game.
“I think he’s going to be in good shape,” Roman said of Jackson, “but we’ll wait and see.”
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), defensive end Derek Wolfe (hip/back) and safety DeShon Elliott (quadriceps) missed all three practices this week. Stanley and Wolfe were not expected to play Sunday, and Elliott is unlikely to be available.
Also absent Friday were defensive end Calais Campbell, outside linebacker Justin Houston and cornerback Anthony Averett, who hurt his ankle in practice Thursday. The Ravens are short-handed at cornerback, and could need to rely on special teams contributor Kevon Seymour to defend an efficient Broncos passing game.