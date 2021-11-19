Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice, on track to play vs. Bears

Jackson was sent home from the Ravens’ facility Wednesday morning with an illness unrelated to the coronavirus and missed the team’s first two practices this week. He’s missed five practices this year, but the Ravens are 3-0 in the weeks he’s been partly absent. Back soreness sidelined Jackson for two practices before a Week 4 win against the Denver Broncos, and illness kept him out of practice before wins in Week 3 and Week 6 against the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers, respectively.