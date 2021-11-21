Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ruled out vs. Bears with illness; Tyler Huntley to make first career start

But Jackson fell ill again and arrived at Soldier Field in an “almost empty bus,” according to CBS. He’ll miss his first game since the Ravens’ Week 12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, when he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the coronavirus. Jackson’s only other missed start was in the Ravens’ 2019 reguar-season finale against Pittsburgh, when he sat out hte game with several other starters.