Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s back injury not ‘anything serious’ after missing practice Wednesday

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday the back injury that kept quarterback Lamar Jackson out of practice Wednesday isn’t “anything serious.”
“He’s dealing with a little back flair up,” Roman said. “I don’t think it’s anything serious. I think he’s going to be in good shape, but we’ll wait and see.”
Jackson, who took multiple hits in the open field in Sunday’s win over the Lions, spoke to the media before practice on Wednesday and wasn’t in any obvious pain.
This is the second straight week Jackson has missed a practice, as last week the fourth-year signal-caller was absent because of an illness. He went on to play every offensive snap in the team’s win over Detroit.
“We definitely want him and everyone out for every practice,” Roman said. “When they’re not, we adjust accordingly. Thankfully, we’ve been in this system for going into three years now. With Lamar, it’s a little bit different than a guy who just got here.”
Also missing from practice on Wednesday were offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and Alejandro Villanueva (knee), wide receiver Sammy Watkins (rest), defensive end Derek Wolfe (hip/back), outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (shoulder), cornerback Tavon Young (knee) and safety DeShon Elliott (quadriceps).