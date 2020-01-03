Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was voted AP NFL All-Pro first team in a list released Friday by the Associated Press and voted on by its national panel of 50 media members.
Jackson, the league’s presumptive Most Valuable Player, received 47 votes. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson received the other three votes.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, and kicker Justin Tucker were also named to the first team. Guard Marshal Yanda was named to the second team. Outside linebacker Matthew Judon also received a vote for the All-Pro team.
