Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was one of two players missing from the team’s practice Thursday afternoon.
Jackson, who was a full participant in practice Wednesday, was not seen in the locker room before Thursday’s workout. Along with defensive tackle Brandon Williams, he did not come out onto the field during the portion of practice open to media.
In Jackson’s absence, backup Robert Griffin III took the majority of repetitions under center. Rookie Trace McSorley continued to work with the Ravens’ special teams units before joining Griffin on passing drills.
Jackson’s last absence at practice, coincidentally, came before another November game against the Cincinnati Bengals, whom the Ravens face Sunday. Jackson was treated for stomach pains at a local practice three days before he made his first NFL start last season. He finished the 24-21 home win with 26 carries for 119 yards and 150 yards and an interception on 13-for-19 passing.
Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green missed that game, and he told reporters Thursday that he “probably” won’t make his 2019 debut Sunday in Cincinnati, either. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection sprained his ankle in training camp in late July and underwent surgery shortly thereafter.
“I can’t go out there when I’m not 100 percent,” said Green, who said his ankle swelled up after Wednesday’s walk-through. “It makes no sense for me to put myself in that situation to where I can have another time hurting [it], just like I did my toe. It’s all about: Make sure I’m taking care of myself first. Everything else comes after that.”
Bengals coach Zac Taylor had said Wednesday that Green would play Sunday, but Green later missed practice. During a conference call with Baltimore-area reporters Thursday, Taylor said Green was feeling better, but the coach couldn’t say whether he would practice Thursday.
“We’ll see,” he said.