Ravens QB Lamar Jackson active, OL Tyre Phillips inactive vs. Bengals; DT Justin Madubuike set to make debut

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee/illness) is active for Sunday’s divisional game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Baltimore.
Jackson, who was listed as questionable, missed Wednesday’s practice with a sore knee and did not practice Thursday because of an illness, which was reportedly a stomach ache. He returned to practice Friday and was a full participant.
Tight ends Mark Andrews (thigh) and Nick Boyle (thigh), wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (knee), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (shoulder/hip), rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee), defensive end Derek Wolfe (elbow), cornerbacks Marcus Peters (thigh) and Jimmy Smith (knee) and defensive back-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (abdomen), all of whom were listed as questionable, are active.
Madubuike, a third-round pick in the 2020 draft, will make his NFL debut.
Safety Marcus Gilchrist, whom the team on Saturday elevated from the practice squad to the active roster, is active.
Wide receiver Chris Moore (thigh/finger) and rookie defensive tackle Broderick Washington (illness), who were questionable, are inactive. So is rookie right guard Tyre Phillips (shoulder), who was listed as doubtful.
Undrafted rookie offensive lineman Trystan Colon-Castillo, whom the team also elevated from the practice squad to the active roster, is inactive. Quarterback Trace McSorley, running back Justice Hill and defensive tackle Justin Ellis are also inactive.
Bengals running back Joe Mixon (shin) is active. Wide receiver John Ross (illness), cornerback Mackensie Alexander (hamstring), linebacker Markus Bailey, defensive tackle Andrew Brown, offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland, running back Trayveon Williams and kicker Austin Seibert are inactive.