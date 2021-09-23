xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Ravens’ Lamar Jackson absent at practice; QB said he was ‘kind of sore’ Wednesday after flipping into end zone vs. Chiefs

Jonas Shaffer
By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 23, 2021 2:11 PM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was missing for the open portion of practice Thursday, the team’s second-to-last session before Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Jackson was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, but he said before the workout that he was “kind of sore.” Jackson joked Sunday that he “had to get right” after landing on his backside after his flip into the end zone in the Ravens’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs, and coach John Harbaugh said Monday that he heard Jackson’s hip hurt afterward.

“I didn’t want to tell Coach [Harbaugh], because Coach probably would have said something to me about flipping next time,” Jackson joked Wednesday about his celebration. “So I don’t know. I’d probably do it again, though. It was pretty cool.”

Also missing were wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (ankle), a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice; safety DeShon Elliott (concussion), who missed his second straight practice; left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle); and defensive end Derek Wolfe (back/hip).

Cornerback Tavon Young and defensive tackle Brandon Williams both returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday.

An injury report will be released later Thursday.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson flips into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Jackson was absent from practice Thursday after saying Wednesday he was sore.
