Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent at practice; WRs Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin among players back

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was absent for the open portion of practice Wednesday, the second workout in the past week that he’s missed.
Jackson, who spoke to reporters Wednesday morning, also missed practice Thursday because of an illness. But he was a full participant Friday and played without limitations in Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions.
Jackson was one of eight Ravens missing, along with offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley and Alejandro Villanueva, wide receiver Sammy Watkins, defensive end Derek Wolfe, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee, cornerback Tavon Young and safety DeShon Elliott. Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that he didn’t have an update on Stanley (ankle) or Wolfe (back/hip).
Five Ravens returned to practice, including wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin, who participated in positional drills. Defensive linemen Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike and outside linebacker Justin Houston were back after being activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, who reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, remains sidelined.