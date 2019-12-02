Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s most memorable run Sunday went for all of 7 yards. K’Waun Williams will probably see it on highlight reels until he retires.
On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers cornerback was the latest defender to find himself tackling air in the open field against Jackson. Early in the second quarter, on second-and-10, Jackson kept the ball on a zone read and bounced off right tackle. Williams was in position to make the tackle at the line of scrimmage. He usually does; according to Pro Football Focus, he’s among the NFL’s better run-stopping cornerbacks.
Jackson left him in a pretzel anyway. After a head fake left, Williams bit hard. Jackson planted his left foot, then deked around Williams, who reached out helplessly as his feet buckled underneath him and he fell to the wet grass inside M&T Bank Stadium.
“I’ve got to make a guy miss," Jackson said after the Ravens’ 20-17 win. "I’m trying to get positive yards each and every play. If I pull it or just give him my back, I’m trying to make something happen. I just had to go.”
The juke drew a collective “Oooh” from the 70,000-plus inside M&T Bank Stadium, but it didn’t move the sticks. The Ravens needed a roughing-the-passer penalty one play later to get into the red zone on an eventual touchdown drive.
Maybe the only surprise was that some Ravens players still hadn’t seen the play, in all its glory, by the time their locker room swelled with reporters. They certainly weren’t surprised. It’s old hat by now.
“That’s Lamar doing Lamar, doing Lamar things," running back Mark Ingram II said. "It was a pull read, he pulled it, I got hit, and Lamar broke to the outside. Again, that’s Lamar doing Lamar things. That’s what that is.”
“I mean, I hope his ankles are OK, but that was sick," defensive tackle Brandon Williams said. "That was nice. That’s why Lamar [Jackson] is Lamar. He makes plays like that, and you have to watch out. You have to have your ankles taped up and make sure you’re ready to go, because once he’s lightning, you can’t catch him.”