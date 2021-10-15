Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice; WR Sammy Watkins misses third straight

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is on track to play in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers after returning to practice Friday.
Jackson missed Thursday’s workout with an illness but was back on the field for the team’s final session this week. He did not appear to be limited as he went through positional drills. Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, who missed Thursday’s practice with a knee injury, also returned Friday.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (thigh) are not expected to play Sunday. Stanley remains sidelined, and coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that it was unclear when Watkins would return from the injury suffered in Monday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Defensive end Calais Campbell and outside linebackers Pernell McPhee and Justin Houston were also absent for the open portion of practice Friday. Harbaugh is scheduled to meet with reporters Friday afternoon, and an injury report will be released later.