Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been named Week 10 AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday.
The honor is Jackson’s second in as many weeks and third this season.
In three quarters, Jackson completed 15 of 17 passes for 223 yards, three touchdowns and a 158.3 quarterback rating in Sunday’s 49-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He also rushed for 65 yards and one touchdown.
Jackson, in his 16th regular-season start, became the second player in NFL history to post multiple games with a perfect passer rating in a single season.
After defeating the previously unbeaten New England Patriots on “Sunday Night Football,” Jackson was named Week 9 AFC Offensive Player of the Week. Jackson also won the weekly award after throwing five touchdowns and registering a perfect passer rating in a Week 1 blowout of the Miami Dolphins.
Jackson becomes the first player to be named Offensive Player of the Week in consecutive weeks since Patrick Mahomes and Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 1 and 2 of the 2018 season.
He also becomes the first player to win three Player of the Week awards in one season since 2017, when Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley accomplished the feat. In that season, Brady was named AP NFL MVP and Gurley was named AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
New York Jets safety Jamal Adams was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week and Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.