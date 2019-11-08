One day after missing practice with an illness, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Friday.
Jackson’s absence was his first of the season, but coach John Harbaugh said Jackson is feeling better.
Harbaugh also said cornerback Jimmy Smith and free safety Earl Thomas III, the only players not at the open portion of practice Friday, will play Sunday. Thomas was limited Thursday with a knee injury.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Ravens.
After not practicing Thursday because of a lingering ankle injury, the seven-time Pro Bowl selection returned to practice Friday but did not run during the portion open to reporters. He underwent surgery during training camp and has not played in a game this season.
Green was listed as out on the injury report Friday, along with starting right guard Alex Redmond and top cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, who hasn’t played since the Bengals’ Week 6 loss to the Ravens.
With Cordy Glenn listed as questionable, John Jerry is expected to start at left tackle for the fourth straight game. Cincinnati tight end Tyler Eifert practiced Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday’s workout.
Baltimore Sun reporter Jonas Shaffer contributed to this report.