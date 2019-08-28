The Ravens believe they ‘have something special’ in Lamar Jackson. This season will be a chance to prove it.

“He’s been great,” tight end Mark Andrews, his top target throughout training camp, said after one practice. “I think he gets pegged as a guy who can’t throw the ball and all of that, but you come out to practice, and that’s all we do. That’s all we’re doing, is throwing the ball. He puts the ball in incredible spots, and he’s such a dynamic player. He has that special ‘it’ factor about him, and again, he’s special, and there’s really no other word to describe him. He’s incredible.”