Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ties Michael Vick for most 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback in regular season

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has made history — again.
In the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jackson surpassed 100 yards rushing for the 10th time in his regular-season career, tying former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles star Michael Vick for most by a quarterback in NFL history.
With 13:36 left and the Ravens facing a third-and-2, Jackson ran for 6 yards to reach 105 on the afternoon.
Including the playoffs, Jackson, who entered the game tied for ninth in the league in rushing yards (480), has rushed for 100 or more yards 12 times.
The feat comes after the 2019 MVP broke another of Vick’s records. In Week 2, Jackson became the fastest quarterback to reach 3,000 career rushing yards in a win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Jackson reached the mark in 48 games while Vick did it in 61. Jackson had 1,005 rushing yards in 2020 and 1,206 yards in 2019, and he’s on track for another 1,000-yard season.