Ravens rookie safety Kyle Hamilton suffers knee injury vs. Panthers, is questionable to return

Carolina Panthers running back Raheem Blackshear (20) tries to get past Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and safety Chuck Clark (36) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Ravens rookie safety Kyle Hamilton suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

The injury occurred at the 10:07 mark of the third quarter as Hamilton was being blocked on a screen pass to wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. The first-round draft pick was looked at by trainers before being helped off the field while favoring his left leg. After Hamilton was evaluated in the medical tent, he limped into the locker room under his own power.

Advertisement

The team said he is questionable to return.

Hamilton was off to a strong start Sunday, totaling four tackles (one for loss) and a quarterback hit. Through nine games, the former Notre Dame standout has recorded 25 tackles (two for loss), two pass deflections, a sack and a forced fumble.

Advertisement

The safety spot already suffered a major loss when veteran Marcus Williams was placed on the injured reserve last month with a dislocated wrist he suffered in a Week 5 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

This story will be updated.