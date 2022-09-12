Ravens cornerback, Baltimore native Kyle Fuller out for season with torn ACL

Ravens cornerback Kyle Fuller tore his ACL in Sunday’s season opener against the New York Jets and will miss the rest of the season, coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

The nine-year veteran and Baltimore native had played at least 16 games every year since 2016, and the Ravens signed him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal in June in part because of his durability. He played 80 snaps against the Jets before a bad step in the fourth quarter ended his homecoming season.

“He was playing really good football,” Harbaugh said of the former Mount Saint Joseph star. “He’ll tell you, he really loves it here. He liked everything about what we were doing. He fit in so well.”

Harbaugh called the late-game injury a “crazy circumstance on AstroTurf; he got pushed off and just landed the wrong way on turf, and turf doesn’t usually give as much as grass.”

The Ravens relied on Marlon Humphrey, Fuller and Brandon Stephens as their top three corners in the opener. They hope to have former All-Pro Marcus Peters, who was listed as questionable for the game but did not play, back in the lineup shortly as he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered last preseason.

The Ravens also lost left tackle Ja’Wuan James for the season when he tore his Achilles tendon in the second quarter of the victory over the Jets. Former All-Pro Ronnie Stanley did not play Sunday as he recovers from a second ankle surgery after playing in one game in 2021.