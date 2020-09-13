Most Ravens kneel during national anthem before opener in ‘demonstration for justice and equality for all Americans’

Several Ravens players took a knee during the playing of the national anthem in a “demonstration for justice and equality for all Americans” before the team’s season opener against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey and outside linebacker Matthew Judon took a knee during the playing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” otherwise known as the Black National Anthem, which was played before “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
As part of initiatives to show its support for the fight against social injustice and racial inequality, the NFL announced it would be playing “Lift Every Voice and Sing" before “The Star-Spangled Banner” for its Week 1 games.
“We respect and support our players' right to protest peacefully,” Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said in a news release shortly after kickoff. "This was a demonstration for justice and equality for all Americans. These are core values we can all support.
“This was not a protest against our country, the military or the flag. Our players remain dedicated to uplifting their communities and making America better. They have proven this through substantive action. They are committed to using their platform to drive positive change, and we support their efforts.”
Most of the Browns players stood with their arms locked during the national anthem, but a few players, including star defensive end Myles Garrett, kneeled.
Commissioner Roger Goodell also voiced his support for players who decide to kneel during the playing of the anthem to protest social injustice and police brutality against Black Americans.
About 25 minutes before kickoff, Ravens players and coaches stood together along the goal line as “Lift Every Voice” played. Bisciotti, who has been vocal in his support of the Black Lives Matter movement, also stood with the team. After the song ended, the team came together for a brief huddle and returned to its locker room.
Browns players returned to the locker room before the playing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
Several Ravens wore black warm-up T-shirts with the words “Injustice Against One Of Us Is Injustice Against All of Us" emblazoned on the front and “End Racism” on the back.
In conjunction with other NFL stadiums, the words “It Takes All Of Us” and “End Racism” were printed near the goalposts in the end zones at M&T Bank Stadium.
According to a recent poll from The Washington Post, a majority of Americans support professional athletes protesting during the playing of the anthem, with 56% saying it is acceptable to do so; 42% say it is not appropriate.
During Thursday’s kickoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans, Texans players stayed inside their locker room for the playing of “Lift Every Voice And Sing," as well as the national anthem. Only one Chiefs player kneeled during the playing of the anthem.
Afterward, players and coaches from both team locked arms across the field in a show of unity, an act that solicited boos from the limited crowd at Arrowhead Stadium.
In August, the Ravens called on the country to come together and address racism in law enforcement directly, saying it was time to “accept accountability and acknowledge the ramifications of slavery and racial injustice” in the wake of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake. It was considered one of the most comprehensive reform proposals advanced by an American sports team.
On Friday, coach John Harbaugh said the team’s leadership committee had spoken with Bisciotti about any potential pregame gestures. Harbaugh added that players were “encouraged to do what’s on their conscience and in their heart.”
“We respect one another,” Harbaugh said. “We treat one another with respect. We respect one another’s opinions. We support one another. That’s what a team does, and we encourage our players to be who they are. ... Our guys are encouraged to do what’s on their conscience and in their heart, not to please anybody outside, not to be concerned with what anybody else’s opinion is, but to do what expresses how you feel.”