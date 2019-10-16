Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has been named Week 6 AFC Special Teams Player of Week, the NFL announced Wednesday, Tucker’s second time receiving the award in as many weeks.
Despite allowing the first kickoff return touchdown since Oct. 2, 2011, Tucker made all three of his field-goal attempts and both extra-point attempts in Sunday’s 23-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tucker also became the fastest kicker in NFL history to reach 1,000 points, accomplishing the feat in 118 games.
It’s the 11th time in Tucker’s eight-year career he has received the honor. In the Ravens’ 26-23 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers two weeks ago, Tucker made four field goals, including a 48-yarder to send the game to overtime and a 46-yard game-winner.
Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history (90.6%), is perfect on field-goal attempts this season (13/13), as well as extra-point tries (17/17).