Ravens promote CB Khalil Dorsey to active roster for second straight game

For the second straight week, the Ravens have promoted practice squad cornerback Khalil Dorsey to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team in Landover.
Under NFL rules, up to two practice squad players each week can be elevated to the active roster. Players can return to the practice squad twice without first having to clear waivers.
Dorsey was promoted to the active roster for Monday night’s 34-20 loss to Kansas City Chiefs, as was cornerback Terrell Bonds. Dorsey, an undrafted rookie from Northern Arizona, made his NFL debut on “Monday Night Football,” playing 14 special teams snaps.
The Ravens in Week 1 and Week 2 promoted safety Jordan Richards, a special teams standout, then signed him to the 53-man roster after placing slot cornerback Tavon Young on injured reserve with a torn ACL.
The team didn’t promote an offensive lineman to the active roster, a good sign for the availability of All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Stanley, who is questionable for Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury, did not practice Thursday or Friday on a short week.