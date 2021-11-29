Ravens place CB Kevon Seymour on reserve/COVID-19 list, release ex-Calvert Hall QB Kenji Bahar

Coach John Harbaugh has said the Ravens’ vaccination rate is above 90%. Under NFL protocols, fully vaccinated players who test positive need to return two negative tests at least 24 hours apart to be cleared for team activities, as long as they’re asymptomatic. Vaccinated players will not be designated as high-risk close contacts but can be held to daily testing for five days. Unvaccinated players with infections must quarantine for at least 10 days, while unvaccinated players who are deemed high-risk close contacts must sit out at least five days and continue to test negative throughout.