Ravens set to sign guard Kevin Zeitler to three-year deal, getting head start on free agency

Zeitler, who was set to earn $12 million and count $14.5 million against the salary cap before his release, also helps the Ravens potentially preserve compensatory draft picks. With Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matthew Judon and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue headed to free agency and not expected to re-sign, the team could earn a pair of third-round draft picks in the 2022 NFL draft, in addition to the one they earned under the NFL’s diversity-hiring initiative.