Former Ravens running back Kenyan Drake signs with Colts amid Jonathan Taylor’s discord

Former Ravens running back Kenyan Drake has a new home.

The 29-year-old free agent signed with the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced on Saturday.

The move comes in the wake of Colts starting running back Jonathan Taylor reportedly asking to be traded after team owner Jim Irsay said he would not be extending the contract of the 24-year-old, who is in the final year of his rookie deal. Taylor, like Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, is currently on the physically unable to perform list and is essentially holding out over discontent with his contract situation. Taylor’s backup Zack Moss, meanwhile, broke his arm earlier this week and is expected to be out around six weeks.

Drake brings plenty of experience to the Colts.

Last season, he played in all 17 games for the Ravens, starting five of them as Dobbins and Gus Edwards worked their way back from season-ending injuries from the year before. He rushed for 482 yards and four touchdowns, which included a season-high 119 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries in a Week 6 loss against the New York Giants.

Drake has also played for the Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, with his best year coming in 2020 with Arizona when he rushed for 955 yards and 10 touchdowns.

For his career, Drake has rushed for 3,866 yards and 33 touchdowns in 101 games. He’s also caught 216 passes for 1,624 yards and eight touchdowns.

Dobbins, meanwhile, continues to remain on the physically unable to perform list and it’s uncertain when he will be back.

“We’d love to have J.K. out there, there’s no question about it,” offensive coordinator Todd Monken said, adding that it’s been difficult to gauge how far behind Dobbins is in learning the new offense because he hasn’t been on the field. “We look forward to when he does get out there. I don’t control that. What I control is what we do each day on the practice field, and we’ll be excited when he gets back.

“He hasn’t repped so it’s hard for me to know that when he’s not out there. It’s just the way it is. He’s not out there, so we’ll find out when he does get out there, but we’re excited.”