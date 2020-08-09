Ravens reportedly expected to sign Kenjon Barner, who could battle for returner jobs

The Ravens are expected to sign free-agent running back and returner Kenjon Barner, according to the NFL Network.
Barner, 31, would be an immediate contender at the Ravens’ unsettled kick and punt return positions. In 14 games last season for the Atlanta Falcons, he averaged 7.6 yards per punt return, scoring on a 78-yard return, and 23.9 yards per kick return. Ball security, however, was a problem: Barner muffed four punts, losing one fumble.
With wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas opting out of the 2020 season, rookie wide receiver James Proche is considered the favorite to start at punt returner. There’s less clarity at kick returner, where running back Justice Hill and wide receivers Chris Moore and Devin Duvernay could be in the mix.
The 5-foot-9, 195-pound Barner, a former Oregon standout like Thomas, could provide emergency depth at a loaded running back position. In Barner’s seven NFL seasons, he has 100 carries for 416 yards and three touchdowns and 28 catches for 152 yards.
If Barner signs and clears coronavirus testing protocol, the Ravens would need to make a corresponding move for their 80-man roster.