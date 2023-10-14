Ravens rookie running back Keaton Mitchell set for debut after being activated from injured reserve

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

LONDON — Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell was activated from injured reserve Saturday, paving the way for the speedy rookie to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Tennessee Titans and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mitchell, an undrafted rookie out of East Carolina and the son of former Baltimore defensive back Anthony Mitchell, will be one of three running backs for the Ravens, along with Justice Hill and Gus Edwards. His addition fills the final spot on the 53-man roster.

The 5-foot-8, 191-pound speedster averaged 6.5 yards per carry and rushed for 3,027 yards over three seasons at East Carolina before signing with the Ravens shortly after the draft.

Mitchell missed the first five games of the regular season with a shoulder injury but was impressive during limited action in the preseason. He had 42 yards on seven carries and two catches for 15 yards but stood out most on special teams with 101 yards on four kickoff returns.

He hurt his shoulder against the Washington Commanders in the Ravens’ second preseason game and was put on injured reserve to begin the regular season.

The Ravens enter Sunday’s game as healthy as they have been in some time with several players back.