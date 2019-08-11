Ravens trade kicker Kaare Vedvik to Vikings after stunning preseason game

The trade brought a swift and upbeat ending to one of the team’s most fascinating stories from the last year. The Ravens signed the former soccer player from Norway as an undrafted free agent in 2018, and he quickly became a sensation, making eight of nine field-goal attempts in the preseason and routinely hitting from beyond 50 yards in practice. The Ravens were optimistic they could trade him as the season approached, but their plans and Vedvik’s were derailed when he suffered an early-morning assault in East Baltimore that sent him to Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment.