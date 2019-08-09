After Kaare Vedvik’s (kind of) historic night, Ravens kicker is back on track for an NFL job

The hope in Baltimore is that two or three more performances like Thursday’s will fetch a nice return for Vedvik on the trade market. Few kickers have a leg like the Norwegian’s. According to Pro Football Reference records, which date to 1950, no player in a regular-season or playoff game has ever done what Vedvik accomplished with seeming ease: four field goals and over 50 yards per punt. Only five players have ever kicked two field goals and averaged over 50 yards per punt in one game, and none since 1973.