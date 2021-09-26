Ravens K Justin Tucker misses field goal indoors for first time in his career

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is perfect indoors no more.
The NFL’s most accurate kicker of all time missed a field-goal attempt in an indoor stadium for the first time in his career with about six minutes remaining in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.
After the Ravens failed to convert on third down during their second offensive drive, Tucker trotted onto the field for a 49-yard attempt, which seemed like an easy task for the veteran kicker who nailed a 61-yard game-winner at Ford Field in 2013.
However, Tucker’s kick sailed wide right, ending his streak of 27 consecutive made field goals on the road. Before the miss, Tucker made all 18 of his field-goal attempts indoors.
Tucker squeezed in a 39-yard field goal in the second quarter to give the Ravens a 3-0 lead, avoiding two misses in the same game for the first since Dec. 22, 2018, against the Chargers.
Tucker, who has made 90.7% of his career field-goal attempts, converted 26 of his 29 field-goal attempts in 2020 and has made four field goals on five attempts in this season.