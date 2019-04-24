Baltimore Sun’s BEST party in 2 weeks
Sports Ravens

Ravens sign Justin Tucker to contract extension through 2023, NFL's richest for a kicker

Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker has signed a contract extension with the Ravens through 2023, the team announced Wednesday.

Tucker, 29, was set to become a free agent after the 2019 season. His four-year extension is worth $23.05 million, including $12.5 million fully guaranteed and an $8 million signing bonus, according to ESPN. The deal is the richest ever for a kicker.

Tucker, a former undrafted free agent who in 2016 became the NFL’s highest-paid kicker, is the most accurate kicker in league history (90.1%) and the only one with a field-goal accuracy above 90%. He’s a two-time Pro Bowl selection and a four-time All-Pro.

Tucker is scheduled to talk to reporters in a news conference Thursday afternoon. This is the third contract extension this offseason for the Ravens, who also re-signed tight end Nick Boyle and cornerback Tavon Young.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
66°