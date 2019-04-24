Ravens sign Justin Tucker to contract extension through 2023, NFL's richest for a kicker

All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker has signed a contract extension with the Ravens through 2023, the team announced Wednesday.
Tucker, 29, was set to become a free agent after the 2019 season. His four-year extension is worth $23.05 million, including $12.5 million fully guaranteed and an $8 million signing bonus, according to ESPN. The deal is the richest ever for a kicker.
Tucker, a former undrafted free agent who in 2016 became the NFL’s highest-paid kicker, is the most accurate kicker in league history (90.1%) and the only one with a field-goal accuracy above 90%. He’s a two-time Pro Bowl selection and a four-time All-Pro.
Tucker is scheduled to talk to reporters in a news conference Thursday afternoon. This is the third contract extension this offseason for the Ravens, who also re-signed tight end Nick Boyle and cornerback Tavon Young.