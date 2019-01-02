Ravens’ Justin Tucker named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for second time in 2018

For the second time this season, Justin Tucker earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors, the NFL announced Wednesday morning.
The Ravens kicker converted all four of his field goals in Sunday’s 26-24 win against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium, connecting from 38, 35, 44 and 23 yards. His kicks helped the team capture the AFC North title for the first time since 2012 and advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Tucker collected his franchise-record ninth AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award. He earlier became the first kicker in NFL history to earn the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month award for the sixth time in his career after November and is a first alternate for the Pro Bowl.
Tucker finished the regular season ranked second in the league in field goals with 35 and 10th in extra points with 36. With 141 points this season, he is the only NFL kicker to score at least 140 points in each of the past three years.