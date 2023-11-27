Justin Madubuike, the Ravens’ sack leader, is in concussion protocol after exiting win vs. Chargers

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after exiting Sunday night’s 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, coach John Harbaugh said.

Madubuike went down with 2:57 left in the fourth quarter and was tended to by team trainers before heading to the sideline under his own power. He did not return to the game as the Ravens forced a turnover on downs from their own 36-yard line with 1:57 to go before rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers ran for a 37-yard touchdown to seal the victory.

A 2020 third-round draft pick, Madubuike has become one of the best players on perhaps the league’s best defense, leading the team with 10 sacks in the final year of his rookie contract. He had a half-sack and three quarterback hits before leaving the game Sunday, helping the Ravens shut down one of the league’s best offenses as the Chargers finished with just 279 total yards and ended a streak of 48 straight games with a first-half touchdown, the longest in NFL history.

Madubuike is the first Ravens player with double-digit sacks since outside linebacker Terrell Suggs finished with 11 in 2017.

The NFL’s concussion protocol requires a player to complete five phases of activity — beginning with stretching and balancing activities — before he can return to play. Players must be cleared by the team’s physician, as well as an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who operates independently of the team. The process can take just a few days, but it can also last several weeks, depending on the case.

The Ravens have a bye in Week 13 and won’t play again until Dec. 10 against the visiting Los Angeles Rams.

This story might be updated.