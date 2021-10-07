As he nears milestone, Ravens OLB Justin Houston wants Colts QB Carson Wentz’s jersey | NOTES

Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston doesn’t know when he might get to 100 career sacks. But he does know what he wants when he gets there.
Houston, whose sack Sunday against the Denver Broncos raised his all-time total to 98 ½, could become the fourth active NFL player to reach the century mark, joining Denver’s Von Miller and the Arizona Cardinals’ Chandler Jones and J.J. Watt. Whenever he gets there, Houston hopes he can commemorate it with the opposing quarterback’s jersey.
If Houston finishes with at least 1 ½ sacks Monday night, that would probably mean asking the Indianapolis Colts’ Carson Wentz for a favor. “They can have the ball,” Houston said. “I want the jersey.”
Houston, who had 19 sacks over the previous two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, said Monday’s reunion is “going to be cool.” But he downplayed the significance of the matchup.
“I’m going to treat it like any other game,” he said. “Nothing special about this game, besides that we need to win, and it’s an AFC game.”
The last time Houston faced the team he’d just left, he made his mark. In 2019, he had a sack and two tackles for loss in the Colts’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs, for whom he played his first eight seasons. But he said Thursday that getting to 100 career sacks against Indianapolis wouldn’t be any more special because of the opponent.
“It will be special anytime you get that mark, so it doesn’t matter when I get it, as long as I get it,” he said. “I’ll be happy either way.”
Extra points
- Asked about what rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman would have to do to make his season debut Monday, coach John Harbaugh said the first-round pick “has to show that he’s ready and that he’s ready to play in a game. It’s a game, and he hasn’t been out there for a while. So we’ll have to see that.”
- Cornerback Marlon Humphrey said Wentz “does not give up on any play, no matter what the score is.” He pointed to the rally he helped lead as the Philadelphia Eagles’ starting quarterback in a close loss to the Ravens last season. “He doesn’t care if he throws three interceptions. He doesn’t care if he gets sacked five times. He’s going to keep competing the entire game.”
- Humphrey, who joked that Broncos running back Javonte Wiliams took him for “a little ride” Sunday on a 31-yard carry, said tackling would be a “big emphasis” in practice Thursday. “We’re in pads, and so this is the best time to get better at it. You want to be able to do it in practice, so when you get in the games, it’s really no emphasis, and you’re just out there playing, and you just know you can do it.”