Ravens OLB Justin Houston records 100th career sack vs. Dolphins, becomes fourth active player to reach milestone

Ravens veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston wreaked havoc in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 24, but despite four quarterback hits on Joe Burrow he failed to record the sack that would put him in the history books.
Finally, early in the third quarter Thursday night against the Dolphins, Houston secured his 100th career sack when he brought down quarterback Jacoby Brissett for No. 100.5. He’s just the fourth active player with 100 career sacks, joining the Los Angeles Rams’ Von Miller (110.5) and the Arizona Cardinals’ Chandler Jones (103) and J.J. Watt (102). He’s the 58th player in NFL history with 100 sacks.
Houston, 32, has made a career out of attacking the quarterback as the four-time Pro Bowl selection has recorded double-digit sack totals four times in his 11-year career. In 2014, Houston tallied 22 sacks as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, a team he played eight seasons and recorded 78.5 sacks for. He added 19 sacks in two years with the Indianapolis Colts in 2019-20.
Houston reached 99.5 career sacks on Oct. 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers when he burst down the middle to bring down quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter.
Houston said whenever he recorded his 100th career sack, he would want the jersey of the quarterback he took down. The question remains whether Brissett, who was injured on the play and replaced by Tua Tagovailoa, would give his jersey to Houston.
