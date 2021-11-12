Ravens OLB Justin Houston records 100th career sack vs. Dolphins, becomes fourth active player to reach milestone

Houston, 32, has made a career out of attacking the quarterback as the four-time Pro Bowl selection has recorded double-digit sack totals four times in his 11-year career. In 2014, Houston tallied 22 sacks as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, a team he played eight seasons and recorded 78.5 sacks for. He added 19 sacks in two years with the Indianapolis Colts in 2019-20.