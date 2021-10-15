Justin Herbert is the latest young gunslinger to test Lamar Jackson and the Ravens: ‘He makes playing quarterback look effortless’

“The physical tools, that’s a given,” said NFL on CBS analyst and former NFL safety Adam Archuleta, who will provide color commentary on Sunday’s game. “The No. 1 thing that jumps out is he really plays with great instincts. There’s not a lot of thinking or processing going on. He’s just reacting to what he sees, and that’s where all great performers get to. To me, he’s mature well beyond his years when it comes to that. The second thing if you want to put quarterbacks in the elite category … is what I call his ‘gotta have it’ throws. When he has to make a big throw, whether it’s a key third down in the second quarter like he did last week or a fourth-down conversion or a two-point play, he makes that throw. He doesn’t flinch.”