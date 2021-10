Justin Herbert is the latest young gunslinger to test Lamar Jackson and the Ravens: ‘He makes playing quarterback look effortless’

“His running prowess is head and shoulders above anything the league has seen, and he also is capable of making those big throws when they have to have it,” the former safety said of Jackson. “I would choose to go against the thrower hands down. At least when you play against those guys, all your natural instincts and your reads and your keys are still there; you can still play pretty fast. With Jackson, and I guess you can put Kyler Murray in that class, you’re all of a sudden doing things that don’t come natural. You add one more step to your process or two more, because now you’ve got to account for the quarterback. You don’t play as free or as fast.”