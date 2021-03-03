Defensive tackle Justin Ellis agrees to extension with Ravens, per reports

Defensive tackle and pending free agent Justin Ellis has agreed to a contract extension with the Ravens, according to media reports.
The one-year deal is worth $1.2 million, including $400,000 guaranteed, according to Josina Anderson, who first reported the deal.
Ellis, 30, played in 13 games last season, starting three and finishing with 17 tackles. Ravens coach John Harbaugh singled him out for praise down the stretch last season, saying after a Week 15 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars that Ellis had been “dominant in the middle” for four straight weeks.
The Ravens have other decisions to make along the defensive line. Ends Derek Wolfe and Jihad Ward are also pending free agents, and tackle Brandon Williams’ $14.4 million salary cap hit in 2021 could make him a target for a possible restructured contract or release.
The 6-foot-2, 350-pound Ellis joined the Ravens in November 2019 after a stretch of injuries with the Oakland Raiders led to his release. In the 2020 regular season, he saw significant action against the Ravens’ more run-reliant opponents, playing 82.9% and 81% of the Ravens’ defensive snaps against the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots, respectively.