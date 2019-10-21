xml:space="preserve">

The Ravens have released cornerback and special teams ace Justin Bethel, the team announced Monday.

Bethel, 29, has six tackles and a fumble recovery in seven games this season, playing mostly on special teams. He did not play a snap on defense in the Ravens’ 30-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Advertisement

The Ravens, who agreed to terms on a two-year, $4 million deal with Bethel this offseason, will likely get their projected fourth-round compensatory draft pick back as a result of this roster move.

The Ravens don’t take special teams standouts for granted. Just ask Justin Bethel. »

Bethel played exclusively on special teams for the Atlanta Falcons last season. He was selected to the Pro Bowl three times as a special teams standout in his six seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Ravens also announced that they released defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter from the practice squad.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement