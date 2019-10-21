The Ravens have released cornerback and special teams ace Justin Bethel, the team announced Monday.
Bethel, 29, has six tackles and a fumble recovery in seven games this season, playing mostly on special teams. He did not play a snap on defense in the Ravens’ 30-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
The Ravens, who agreed to terms on a two-year, $4 million deal with Bethel this offseason, will likely get their projected fourth-round compensatory draft pick back as a result of this roster move.
Bethel played exclusively on special teams for the Atlanta Falcons last season. He was selected to the Pro Bowl three times as a special teams standout in his six seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.
The Ravens also announced that they released defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter from the practice squad.