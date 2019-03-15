Ravens agree to two-year deal with cornerback Justin Bethel, a special teams mainstay

The Ravens have agreed to terms on a two-year deal with cornerback Justin Bethel, the team announced Friday night. The contract is pending the results of a physical.
Bethel, 28, played exclusively on special teams for the Atlanta Falcons last season. He was selected to the Pro Bowl three times as a special teams standout in his six seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and has earned over 67 percent of the special teams snaps on every team he has played for.
Bethel's best season came in 2015, when he forced two fumbles, had 44 tackles and made two interceptions, all career highs. He also scored one of his three career defensive touchdowns.
One of three free-agent signings for the Ravens this offseason, after safety Earl Thomas and running back Mark Ingram, Bethel is the first new piece added to new special teams coordinator Chris Horton’s unit. Longtime coordinator Jerry Rosburg announced earlier Friday that he was stepping down after 11 seasons in Baltimore.