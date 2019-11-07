On Sunday night’s telecast of the Ravens’ win over the New England Patriots, outside linebacker Matthew Judon announced during his introduction that his body is “built by Taco Bell.”
On Friday, the fast-food chain will show its appreciation for the prime-time plug with a celebration of what it’s calling “Matthew Judon Day.”
According to a release, customers can claim a free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco at participating locations in Baltimore from 2 to 5 p.m. while supplies last. (The offer excludes delivery, upgrades and substitutions.) A company truck will also be stationed at M&T Bank Stadium’s parking lot L for a taco giveaway.
Judon’s affinity for Taco Bell goes back years. Before the NFL draft in 2016, he joked that his first NFL paycheck would go toward Tex-Mex.
“I like Taco Bell,” Judon told the Detroit Free Press. “I mean, obviously I’ll have way more money than I’ll know what to do with, but while I’m pondering what I’m going to do with my money, I’ll be eating a chalupa or something.”