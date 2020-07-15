Ravens fail to reach long-term deal with Matthew Judon; linebacker will play 2020 season under franchise tag

“We’ll keep as many guys as we can,” he said. “I am very optimistic about the fact that we have a good cap situation going forward. We have not been in good cap shape for the last six, seven years. Every year we’ve been behind the eight-ball with the cap, and that’s just the way it was. This year was a little better. Next year will be a lot better. With that, we’ll have to sign guys, but we’ll have money, too.”