Top running back prospect Josh Jacobs: Joining Ravens would 'be definitely a good look'

On Wednesday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh reaffirmed that Gus Edwards is the team’s top running back but said he’d face some competition entering next season.

A day later, a possible challenger to Edwards’ incumbency indicated that he wouldn’t mind joining the backfield in Baltimore.

Alabama’s Josh Jacobs, considered the top running back prospect and a first-round pick in April’s NFL draft, said at the scouting combine Thursday that, given the Crimson Tide’s connections to the Ravens and agent Chad Wiestling’s Maryland residence, joining the team would “be definitely a good look.”

The Ravens had six former Alabama players on last year's roster: cornerback Anthony Averett, offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, cornerback-returner Cyrus Jones (Gilman), inside linebacker C.J. Mosley and outside linebacker Tim Williams.

“Just playing with a lot of former Alabama players, they make it easier for me to transition,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs also had praise for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, a dangerous runner himself.

“Lamar is definitely tough,” he said. “I mean, he's tough. He's different.”

Jacobs had 120 carries for 640 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior last season and finished with 20 catches for 247 yards and three touchdowns. He didn’t start for the Crimson Tide but said that in meetings with NFL teams, he doesn’t “promote” his relatively lean experience or workload.

“I kind of just let the film speak for itself,” he said. “I mean, I ain't have a lot of carries or nothing like that, but if you look at the production of what I did when I was in games, it kind of speaks for itself. So I just let it do that.”

Jacobs also knows that NFL offenses operate as Alabama did last year, preferring to split carries between running backs instead of force-feeding the starter.

“That's where the new trend of the league is going toward,” he said. “It's not really just one-back teams anymore, so that's more of what they ask me.”

And is he OK with that? He smiled.

“Of course.”

