Coming soon to an M&T Bank Stadium cutout: actor and Ravens fan Josh Charles

With fans barred from M&T Bank Stadium for at least the initial part of the Ravens' season, the team is offering fans another way in: Why not a cutout?
And when you’re a fan of Josh Charles' stature, your cutout even gets a spot next to your son’s. In an appearance Wednesday night on NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” the Baltimore native and “The Good Wife” star praised the Ravens organization for its help with getting his likeness into the stadium.
“It’s a great thing they’re doing,” Charles told host Jimmy Fallon. “I love this organization. I love this team, and they’re top-notch all the way.”
While the deadline for placement in Sunday’s season opener against the Cleveland Browns has passed, cutouts are still available for purchase for $55 (general public) and $45 (permanent-seat-license owners) at BaltimoreRavens.com/CommunityofFans. All proceeds will benefit the Ravens Foundation nonprofit and its support of local coronavirus relief efforts.