Ravens activate ILB Josh Bynes, add to practice squad; Haloti Ngata to enter Ring of Honor in Week 5 | NOTES

The Ravens activated inside linebacker Josh Bynes to their 53-man roster Tuesday, two days after he had four tackles in his season debut.
Bynes, who signed with the Ravens’ practice squad before the season, played 14 defensive snaps in the 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions, splitting time with Chris Board (21 snaps) and Malik Harrison (17 snaps) in the linebacker spot next to Patrick Queen. Inside linebacker Kristian Welch played just one defensive snap but earned a team-high 22 special teams snaps.
The Ravens also signed running back Nate McCrary and safety Jordan Richards to their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the Broncos. Denver claimed McCrary, an undrafted rookie from Division II Sagninaw Valley State, off waivers after the Ravens released him during roster cut-downs, but he was released last week after not appearing in any games.
Richards spent less than a week on the Ravens’ practice squad earlier this month before he was released in a flurry of roster moves. He led the team in special teams snaps last season.
Ngata to be honored
Former Ravens star defensive tackle Haloti Ngata will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor during halftime of the Ravens’ “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 11.
A five-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro, Ngata played nine seasons with the Ravens, including on their Super Bowl XLVII-winning team in 2012. He finished with 528 tackles, 25 ½ sacks and five interceptions from 2016 to 2014.
Ngata was scheduled to be inducted last season, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed his ceremony. The Ravens announced Tuesday that all fans at the game will receive a commemorative Ring of Honor pin upon exiting M&T Bank Stadium.