Ravens promote safety Jordan Richards to active roster for second straight game

For the second straight week, the Ravens have promoted practice squad safety Jordan Richards to their active roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.
Under new NFL rules for this season, up to two players can be elevated each week and returned to the practice squad. If Richards is promoted to the active roster a third time, he would have to go through waivers, meaning he could be claimed by another team.
Richards had 17 special teams snaps Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, tied for the second most of any Ravens player. The former second-round pick appeared in nine Ravens games last season after signing in late October and re-signed this offseason.
After an inconsistent 2019, the Ravens enter Week 2 with the NFL’s second-most efficient special teams, according to Football Outsiders.