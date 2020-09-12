Ravens promote safety Jordan Richards to active roster for season opener

The Ravens have promoted practice squad safety Jordan Richards to their active roster ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Cleveland Browns.
Under new NFL rules for this season, up to two practice squad players can be elevated each week. After their first two promotions, the players can be returned to the practice squad without having to go through waivers. On their third, they can be claimed by another team.
With his elevation, Richards is expected to be on the Ravens' game day roster for Week 1. Previously, such rosters were limited to 46 players. This year, they can include up to 48, provided that at least eight are offensive linemen.
While Richards was not one of the four practice squad players the Ravens protected from other teams Tuesday, he’s one of the most experienced special teams performers in Baltimore. The former second-round pick appeared in nine Ravens games last season after signing in late October and earned at least 69% of the special teams snaps in all but two of them.
Richards, 27, also scored a touchdown when he recovered a fumble in the end zone against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17. He signed a one-year extension in February but did not make the Ravens' initial 53-man roster.