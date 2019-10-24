The Ravens have signed safety Jordan Richards, the team announced Thursday, adding a special teams contributor three days after losing one of the unit’s most important pieces.
Richards, a second-round draft pick out of Stanford in 2015, played over 50% of the special teams snaps for the New England Patriots the past three weeks. But the Patriots released him Tuesday to make space for cornerback Justin Bethel, whom the Ravens released Monday in a move designed to keep a compensatory fourth-round pick.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday he thinks Bethel is the NFL’s best special teams player. In seven games this season, he had six tackles and a fumble recovery while playing a team-high 80.3% of the Ravens’ special teams snaps.
Richards played three seasons in New England before he was traded to the Atlanta Falcons last season. He played in 15 games, starting 12, and signed a one-year deal with the Oakland Raiders in April. But he was released before the regular season and re-signed with the Patriots this month.
Over 59 games and five seasons, he has 90 tackles, six pass defenses and two forced fumbles.
With the Ravens’ signing, the team now has just one spot open on its 53-man roster. After a bye this weekend, the Ravens will host the Patriots in Week 9.