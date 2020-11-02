Ravens coach John Harbaugh on Marquise Brown: ‘He’s probably a little frustrated. But he’s not a selfish guy.’

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he “appreciated” Marquise Brown deleting a Twitter post in which the second-year wide receiver expressed frustration about his lack of touches in Sunday’s 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“I haven’t talked to him about it yet,” Harbaugh said during his Monday press conference. “But I did text him about it, and he took it down. We’ll just leave it at that for now and see where it goes.”
Brown wrote “what’s the point of having souljas if you never use them (Never!!)” before deleting his post later Sunday evening.
“I’ll tell you this, he did play the game like a soldier,” Harbaugh said. “He was fighting very hard out there, blocking and running routes, and obviously had a big touchdown catch.”
Brown leads the team with 44 targets, 27 catches and 379 receiving yards but was targeted just twice against the Steelers despite playing a career-high 77 offensive snaps.
“I promise you, we’re trying to use all our guys. He knows that,” Harbaugh said. “He’s probably a little frustrated. But he’s not a selfish guy. I don’t believe he is for one second. If he was, he wouldn’t play as hard as he did or be the good guy he is around the building every single day. I have a lot of trust in him. The fact that he took [the message] down, I appreciated that.”