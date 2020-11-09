Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey still on 10-day isolation timeline, could return to practice this week | NOTES

>> Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has yet to register a quarterback hit or sack in two games with the Ravens but Harbaugh believes the 2017 Pro Bowl selection has become more comfortable in the system since the team acquired him in a trade on Oct. 22. “He was a factor off the edge,” Harbaugh said. “I thought he flushed [Colts quarterback] Phillip [Rivers] out a few times, ran to the ball, chased a couple things down, played well against the run. He’s still learning the defense, certainly, but he was very active out there and man I’ll tell you, he adds a speed factor to our defense. ... The stats that you’re talking about, those are definitely going to be on the horizon.”