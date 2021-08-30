John Harbaugh has ‘full confidence’ in Ravens running backs after J.K. Dobbins’ season-ending injury

John Harbaugh said he feels terrible for running back J.K. Dobbins, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday’s preseason finale, but the Ravens coach expressed confidence in the players who will be asked to replace Dobbins’ production.
“That’s a disappointment, especially for J.K., for us for J.K.,” Harbaugh said Monday as his team prepared for a walk-through practice. “Our hearts go out to him. It’s very challenging, because he works so hard. He was so prepared, and he was so ready to go for this year, so excited to go and such big part of our plans.”
He followed with a full-throated endorsement of Ty’Son Williams, who came on strong in the preseason and could slot in behind Gus Edwards in the team’s backfield rotation.
“Ty’Son, you do the math, he’s there,” Harbaugh said. “He’ll be out there playing, doing it, and obviously, he’s ready to go. He’s practiced every day and he’s excited about his opportunity.”
Harbaugh said the team still plans to rotate its running backs liberally, with three active every game. He did not mention Justice Hill, the most obvious candidate to fill the third spot if the Ravens do not acquire a player from outside the organization, but said he has “full confidence in the rest of the running backs here to pick up the load and do a great job for us.”
Harbaugh said it’s possible the Ravens could bring in another back after a flood of players hit the market Tuesday as teams trim their rosters to 53.
“That’s true for every position,” Harbaugh said. “It’s not like there’s any position where we’re not going to be looking for an opportunity to improve. Obviously, that’s a conversation because of J.K.’s injury. I wouldn’t say I would be surprised if there was a back that comes available that’s better than what we have, for us. If that were to be the case, or if there was some veteran out there that made sense, I’m sure we would do it.”
He acknowledged the inevitable second-guessing that comes when a key player suffers a major injury in the preseason.
“It’s a fair conversation,” he said. “We played Lamar [Jackson], we played Mark [Andrews], we played the starting offensive line, we played the whole starting offense for nine plays, I think it was. Those guys played no more than 23 plays the whole preseason; that’s what J.K. had.”
He noted that many teams, including AFC North rivals, play their starters extensively in the preseason while the Ravens have swung the other way in recent years. “We played our guys so little this offseason,” he said. “But anytime a guy gets hurt, you ask yourself those questions.”
Harbaugh said he could envision Dobbins returning in time for the team’s offseason workouts next summer.
“He’s just the hardest worker and the most passionate guy,” he said. “He will be ready to go next year, no question about it. I’m not worried about long-term J.K. at all.”