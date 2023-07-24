Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

John Harbaugh was all smiles.

It was mid-June and his daughter Alison, a junior lacrosse player at Notre Dame, was home for the summer and had just bounded past her 60-year-old dad inside the Ravens’ facility in Owings Mills after a workout. The coach looked spry and was eager for the start of the team’s three-day minicamp, the first mandatory practice of the new season. And his 26-year-old star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, was happy, armed with the best wide receivers he’s ever had, excited about having more control in the offense and feeling the love in the form of a five-year contract extension worth a reported $260 million that makes him the highest paid quarterback per year in the NFL.

Of course, things haven’t always been so harmonious for Harbaugh, Jackson or the Ravens.

In 2014, there was Ray Rice’s arrest for domestic violence and the organization’s bungled handling of the situation. In February 2018, owner Steve Bisciotti said that he considered firing Harbaugh after Baltimore had failed to reach the playoffs for a third straight year. And this past March, Jackson told the Ravens that he wanted to be traded because the organization wasn’t “interested in meeting my value.”

But as Harbaugh enters his 16th season leading Baltimore, the perhaps under-appreciated older sibling of his more famous brother, Jim, has proven his value.

It’s worth noting that the person the Ravens reportedly wanted to hire instead of Harbaugh in 2008, former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, is currently out of football. Harbaugh, meanwhile, has guided the Ravens to a Super Bowl title and 10 postseason appearances, the latter something only four other teams have achieved in that span. He is currently the NFL’s third-longest tenured head coach, behind only Bill Belichick in his 24th year with the New England Patriots and Mike Tomlin in his 17th with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His 11 playoff victories are tied for sixth-most by a head coach in the first 15 years of a career, after legends Joe Gibbs, Belichick, Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher and Mike Holmgren.

Yet, as colorful former coach Jerry Glanville once famously said, the NFL stands for “not for long.” In other words, stability only goes so far.

“We both recognize that we’re both very competitive about football, both have really big dreams and an understanding,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of his relationship with quarterback Lamar Jackson. “Sometimes we talk about it, sometimes we don’t, but there’s an understanding about what’s possible, and we’re very determined to make it happen. (Adam Hunger/AP)

This season and probably the next two are particularly important for Harbaugh, Jackson and the organization. Since the franchise’s second Super Bowl title in 2012, Baltimore is just 2-7 in the playoffs, which includes a 1-4 mark with Jackson under center. The Ravens shoved all their chips to the center of the table this offseason by hiring a dynamic offensive coordinator (Todd Monken), adding star power at wide receiver (Odell Beckham Jr., first-round pick Zay Flowers) and signing their franchise quarterback to a long-term deal. If Jackson and Harbaugh are ever going to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for rule of the AFC, now is the time.

“We both recognize that we’re both very competitive about football, both have really big dreams and an understanding,” Harbaugh said of his relationship with Jackson as he sat down for an interview with The Baltimore Sun ahead of training camp. “Sometimes we talk about it, sometimes we don’t, but there’s an understanding about what’s possible, and we’re very determined to make it happen.

“Whether it happens or not, we’ll see, but I don’t think either one of us are willing to say we’re not willing to do everything in our power to do our part.”

That willingness was tested early on.

After Jackson led the Ravens to victories in six of their final seven games in 2018 while filling in for an injured Joe Flacco, the rookie was abysmal through the first three quarters of their wild-card game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jackson was 2-for-8 for 17 yards and an interception for a 0.0 passer rating in the first half and the Ravens trailed by 20 in the fourth quarter. With boos raining down and pressure mounting to switch to Flacco, a Super Bowl MVP just six years earlier, Harbaugh instead stuck with the player who had gotten them to that point and who he viewed as still the best option to win the game.

Jackson nearly delivered, leading the Ravens on 75- and 80-yard scoring drives and going 11-for-20 for 169 yards with two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter. The Chargers held on for a 23-17 win, but Baltimore saw its future. Jackson saw trust, and the following season he won NFL Most Valuable Player honors.

“There was a lot of pressure to make the change during the game, but in the moment, it felt wrong to me from the standpoint of Lamar was going to be our longtime guy and it wouldn’t be good for him, wouldn’t be right, and I still felt Lamar gave us the best chance to come back and win the game,” Harbaugh said, reflecting on the seminal moment five years later. “I think that established the fact that I believe in him.

“Since then, he’s come down so many roads, so many trails, so many U-turns, lefts, rights, gravel roads, highways. We’ve been through a lot, and I think that’s how you build trust over time. Things that have been tough, we’ve been able to look at each other and say we’re good.”

Yet, as Harbaugh made his way through a crowded ballroom inside the posh Arizona Biltmore resort in Phoenix during the NFL owners meetings this past March, that wasn’t the case. One minute before Harbaugh sat down to talk to reporters, Jackson revealed his trade request to the rest of the world in a series of tweets. Harbaugh, who does not have a Twitter account, had of course been aware of the demand for weeks, but he was blindsided by both it becoming public and its timing.

There was also exhaustion and frustration on both sides that built up over two years of stalled negotiations. But Harbaugh’s reaction in that moment mattered and the political science major from Miami University and son of a coach needed all of his life experience to deftly weave through 30 minutes of questions about the bomb that had just dropped.

John Harbaugh is entering his 16th year as the Ravens' coach, the third-longest tenure among NFL coaches behind only the New England Patriots' Bill Belichick and Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin. (Kevin Richardson )

“The first thought going through my mind was, ‘What’s happening?’” Harbaugh said. “He’d already requested a trade during the combine; we were working on it. He asked, so we worked on it. Nothing was really materializing. I can’t say I was disappointed [about that]. But I wasn’t expecting it to be public knowledge right that second. When the questions started coming and I realized what happened, I just prayed a quick prayer to keep my poise, stay positive and not say something dumb.”

Not saying or doing something dumb is one way to stick around a little longer, but results matter more in the NFL and in that regard, Harbaugh has been a model of consistency with a 147-95 regular-season record. In the past 10 years, only seven teams have won more games than the Ravens. In the past five, only four have.

Perhaps that’s why in recent months some have drawn parallels between Harbaugh and Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. Both were hired to run their respective teams in 2008, the former after toiling as the Philadelphia Eagles special teams coach for nine years, the latter working his way up from video coordinator. Each has developed a particular locker room culture. And both are often overshadowed by bigger names with larger personalities within their sport.

Asked about the comparison, Harbaugh said he doesn’t see it, though they do share a mutual friend in Harbaugh’s brother-in-law, college basketball coach Tom Crean. “I’ve never met [Spoelstra],” Harbaugh said. “I just really admire the way he operates.”

But while Spoelstra’s Heat have reached the NBA Finals six times in 15 years, including this year, and won two championships, the Ravens under Harbaugh are a more modest 11-9 in the playoffs with only the one Super Bowl appearance in the same time frame. While dynasties are more inherent in basketball, the missed opportunities have stayed with Harbaugh, who noted a few of them:

Last season’s wild-card debacle against the Bengals in Cincinnati, where backup quarterback Tyler Huntley dove for the end zone from a yard out in the fourth quarter only to fumble the ball and watch it get returned 98 yards for what was ultimately the game-winning touchdown.

The “unprepared” Ravens losing to a lousy Dolphins team, 22-10, in Miami Gardens in November 2021.

A windswept divisional round loss at the Buffalo Bills in 2020 in which Baltimore put up a measly three points.

“[The Bengals game] was probably the worst one of them,” he said. “I felt like we played really well in that game. I wanted it so badly for these guys because they’d done a really great job, improved throughout the year and I felt we were a much better team than that outcome.”

Other ones that stand out include a 23-20 loss at New England in the 2011 AFC Championship and a 35-31 loss again in Foxborough three seasons later in the divisional round in which Harbaugh said the Patriots used “deceptive” substitutions. That same year, the Deflategate football-tampering scandal also exploded and the Ravens’ kicking consultant was connected to the controversy. Though it was Belichick who called Bisciotti at 3 a.m. telling the Ravens owner to hire Harbaugh, the relationship between the two coaches was testy at times given their roles in one of the league’s most competitive rivalries in the early 2010s.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick, left, and Ravens coach John Harbaugh, right, meet at midfield after the 2013 AFC Championship Game in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Ravens won, 28-13, to advance to Super Bowl XLVII. (Elise Amendola / AP)

But mutual admiration, age and years has softened things between the two and they’ve become closer.

“It’s been interesting,” Harbaugh said of his relationship with Belichick, whom he first met when he was special teams coordinator at the University of Cincinnati and Belichick was coach of the Browns. “Ever since then, I watched everything he ever did and said. I’m always reading, always watching his tape, always seeing especially how they build their defense but also their offense, what’d he say about discipline or rules. … But then some of the competition got heated. It was incredible, but also tough.

“Through all that we’ve been able to talk about things. We have a great relationship. I can call him up and ask him for advice, him and I talk about rules things, talk about the league a lot, talk about other teams at times. We share ideas sometimes when it benefits both of us. I still think he’s the best. I feel the same about Andy [Reid], but I was with him [in Philadelphia] so that’s a different dynamic.”

The third person in the coaching world who had the most influence on him, Harbaugh said, is the late Jim Johnson, the Eagles defensive coordinator during his time in Philadelphia who died in 2009 after an 18-month battle with melanoma. Harbaugh said he considers Johnson the greatest defensive coach in the history of the game.

Harbaugh’s legacy is still to be determined. The same is true of Jackson as he enters his sixth year as the Ravens’ quarterback. The two are linked, for better or worse, for the foreseeable future, and this season and the next few will be telling.

Harbaugh has proven capable but also adaptable when need be, the two most important traits to coaching longevity in the NFL.

“Don’t be like the dinosaurs,” Harbaugh said. “What’s the old saying, if you don’t embrace change you’re going to embrace irrelevance.

“Just like the Heat, who thought they’d be [in the Finals]? There’s a certain optimism that goes with that. You find your way based on the circumstances you’re presented, and our guys have always been good at that.”